Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Up 6%

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.56 and last traded at $3.54. 147,150 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,435,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CIFR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cipher Mining from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Cipher Mining from $4.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cipher Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.10.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $945.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.67 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day moving average is $2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.80 million. Analysts anticipate that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cipher Mining

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 6.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,147,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 68,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 11,965 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the second quarter valued at $166,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 126.1% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the second quarter valued at $1,472,000. Institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.