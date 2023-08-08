Citigroup Boosts Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Price Target to $62.00

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.67% from the stock’s current price.

PRGS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Progress Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.80.

NASDAQ:PRGS traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $60.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,288. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.92. Progress Software has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $61.79.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.16. Progress Software had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 40.44%. The firm had revenue of $179.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Progress Software will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $63,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Progress Software news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $63,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,144 shares of company stock valued at $303,655 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Progress Software during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 46.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

