Citigroup Cuts Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Price Target to $40.00

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GIL. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.94.

Shares of GIL stock opened at $31.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $34.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.186 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is 27.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIL. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 9,926,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $329,467,000 after acquiring an additional 62,244 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 2.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,082,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $268,527,000 after purchasing an additional 211,327 shares during the last quarter. Browning West LP grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 7.1% in the first quarter. Browning West LP now owns 6,395,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $212,268,000 after purchasing an additional 425,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,349,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $179,507,000 after buying an additional 22,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,975,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $165,142,000 after buying an additional 279,652 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

