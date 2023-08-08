Citigroup Trims Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Target Price to $40.00

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NTLA. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $111.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $89.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.00.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics Trading Down 1.5 %

NTLA stock opened at $39.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.84. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $69.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.08). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 854.92% and a negative return on equity of 41.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intellia Therapeutics

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP Eliana Clark sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP Eliana Clark sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,570. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Muna Bhanji sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $73,373.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,271.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,492 shares of company stock valued at $324,174. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 3.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,991,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $579,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.