Citigroup Trims Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Target Price to $30.00

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

XPOF has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Xponential Fitness from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Xponential Fitness Price Performance

Shares of XPOF stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,048,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,231. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.39 and a 200 day moving average of $26.23. The firm has a market cap of $986.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.07. Xponential Fitness has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $33.58.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $70.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.45 million. Xponential Fitness had a net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xponential Fitness news, COO Ryan Junk sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $734,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,260.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Ryan Junk sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $734,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,260.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Sarah Luna sold 15,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $303,866.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 254,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,074,899.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,348 shares of company stock worth $2,219,514. Corporate insiders own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xponential Fitness

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Xponential Fitness by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,238,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,511 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Xponential Fitness by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,171,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,795,000 after purchasing an additional 38,612 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Xponential Fitness by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,397,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,459,000 after purchasing an additional 258,149 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Xponential Fitness by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,179,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,750,000 after purchasing an additional 80,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Xponential Fitness by 2,553.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 808,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,568,000 after purchasing an additional 777,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

Featured Stories

