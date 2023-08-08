ClariVest Asset Management LLC Acquires 24,153 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 402,550.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,153 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $5,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MongoDB by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,332,000 after acquiring an additional 121,201 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in MongoDB by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,962,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,313,000 after acquiring an additional 118,055 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in MongoDB by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,349,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,909,000 after acquiring an additional 23,846 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,969 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 931,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,193,000 after acquiring an additional 39,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $396.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $365.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $365.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $270.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.09.

MongoDB Trading Down 6.5 %

NASDAQ MDB traded down $25.88 on Tuesday, hitting $371.67. 2,381,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,732,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $388.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.98 and a beta of 1.13. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.15 and a 52-week high of $439.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $368.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.77 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 23.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.15) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total transaction of $146,444.40. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 37,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,114,689.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.34, for a total transaction of $856,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,219,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,101,674.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total transaction of $146,444.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 37,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,114,689.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,220 shares of company stock worth $36,273,211 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

