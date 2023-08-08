ClariVest Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,322 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $12,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANET. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2,389.3% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,400,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,838,000 after purchasing an additional 11,902,638 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432,952 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,979 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,885,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 409.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,393,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,475 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.60, for a total value of $367,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,760,085.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.60, for a total value of $367,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,760,085.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.04, for a total value of $2,390,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,748,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,501,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,656 shares of company stock valued at $29,904,773. 18.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $193.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.50.

Arista Networks Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded up $1.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.23. 1,712,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,028,293. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.45. The company has a market cap of $56.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.23. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.20 and a 12-month high of $190.65.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 32.48%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

