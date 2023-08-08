ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $18.15 Million Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 1,274,552.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 216,674 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology accounts for approximately 0.8% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $18,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 48.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MCHP traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $84.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,604,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,917,474. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.74. The company has a market cap of $46.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.60. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.77 and a 1-year high of $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.64. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 51.51%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $193,450.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,506,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.18.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

