ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $6.23 Million Stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of APA worth $6,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in APA by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,022 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in APA during the 4th quarter valued at $73,939,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in APA by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,337,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,555 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in APA by 175.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,574,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in APA by 504.5% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,095,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,115,000 after acquiring an additional 913,850 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut APA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on APA from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Benchmark started coverage on APA in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on APA from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.73.

APA Price Performance

APA stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.30. 4,389,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,676,362. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.93. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $30.67 and a 52-week high of $50.58. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.19. APA had a return on equity of 117.05% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.41%.

APA Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

Featured Articles

