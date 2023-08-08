ClariVest Asset Management LLC Purchases 45,109 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 167,070.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 45,109 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $15,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 156.3% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1,040.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $438.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,115,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,380,386. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $428.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $368.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.73 and a 12-month high of $485.00. The stock has a market cap of $194.18 billion, a PE ratio of 46.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total value of $460,094.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total transaction of $219,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,712.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total transaction of $460,094.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,829 shares of company stock worth $60,365,377 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.41.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

