ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $11,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ODFL shares. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, June 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $301.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $360.57.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

NASDAQ:ODFL traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $409.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,518. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.07. The company has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $240.00 and a twelve month high of $429.24.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 34.58% and a net margin of 21.49%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

