ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 1,800 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $8,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Norges Bank bought a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $477,435,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $119,432,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth about $176,499,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,204,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,644,000 after buying an additional 754,039 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,713,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,956,000 after buying an additional 527,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $202.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Snowflake from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Snowflake from $165.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Snowflake from $196.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.69.

Snowflake Stock Down 5.3 %

SNOW traded down $8.87 on Tuesday, reaching $157.80. 10,447,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,888,438. The company has a market cap of $51.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.08 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.96. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $119.27 and a one year high of $205.66.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.24). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.57 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.81, for a total value of $2,185,707.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,140,276.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total value of $70,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,516,806.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.81, for a total value of $2,185,707.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,140,276.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 645,395 shares of company stock worth $114,632,967. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.