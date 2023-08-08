ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 19,960 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 138,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 19,960 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $7,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,235,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,493,796,000 after buying an additional 2,332,528 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,845,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,102,057,000 after buying an additional 4,897,414 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 36.6% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,233,139 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $953,143,000 after buying an additional 4,618,176 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,898,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $935,050,000 after buying an additional 1,134,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $960,796,000. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.17.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of CNQ stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,051,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,596. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.19. The company has a market capitalization of $66.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.58. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $44.45 and a fifty-two week high of $62.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.6744 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.02%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

