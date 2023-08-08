ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 3,400 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Service Co. International worth $7,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 294,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,226,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth about $6,519,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth about $499,000. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth about $2,337,000. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SCI shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Service Co. International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 62,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $4,090,810.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,076,285.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Price Performance

NYSE SCI traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 638,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,839. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.39 and a 200 day moving average of $67.45. Service Co. International has a one year low of $56.85 and a one year high of $74.66.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.10 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 34.40%.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

See Also

