ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 8,701 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 226,777 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 8,701 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 2.1% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $47,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Tesla by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Tesla by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.69, for a total value of $816,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,757,731.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.69, for a total value of $816,337.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 191,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,757,731.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,979 shares of company stock worth $16,416,657. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $249.98. 91,615,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,617,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $314.67. The company has a market cap of $793.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.23, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $256.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.93.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.30.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

