Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Specifically, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 30,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $1,952,190.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,938,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,566,661.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 30,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $1,952,190.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,938,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,566,661.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.86, for a total value of $972,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 263,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,071,735.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 593,590 shares of company stock valued at $38,126,187 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

NET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim cut Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities upped their target price on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.16.

The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of -101.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the second quarter worth $39,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 192.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

