Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Sold by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 424,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,515 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners accounts for 1.1% of Private Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $25,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 58.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 159,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,421,000 after acquiring an additional 58,998 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 27.1% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 11.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 79,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 499,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,582,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at $15,994,000. 29.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CCEP traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, hitting $64.12. The company had a trading volume of 444,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $66.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.87.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CCEP shares. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.50 to $75.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

