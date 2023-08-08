Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,072,904 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,729,000 after acquiring an additional 193,230 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,301,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 711,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,074,000 after purchasing an additional 38,776 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $556,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 10.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 212,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after buying an additional 20,484 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,516. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $28.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.72 and its 200 day moving average is $23.41.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th.

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Stories

