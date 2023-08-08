Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) PT Raised to $107.00 at JMP Securities

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price objective increased by JMP Securities from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.38.

COIN opened at $85.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.27. Coinbase Global has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $114.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 2.72.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $707.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.60 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.84% and a negative net margin of 47.33%. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.95) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 14,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $821,590.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,757 shares in the company, valued at $853,397.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 14,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $821,590.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,397.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 59,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total value of $6,284,327.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 374,921 shares of company stock valued at $29,383,184. Insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 19.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $824,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,196 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,121,881 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $867,321,000 after buying an additional 345,866 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 117,449.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,320,018 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $809,947,000 after buying an additional 11,310,388 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 6.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,166,044 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $655,830,000 after acquiring an additional 555,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 18.5% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,298,784 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $548,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,374 shares during the period. 45.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

