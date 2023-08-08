Coinbase Global’s (COIN) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $70.00 price target on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on COIN. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.38.

COIN traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,908,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,505,793. Coinbase Global has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $114.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.86 and its 200-day moving average is $67.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 2.72.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.36. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.84% and a negative net margin of 47.33%. The business had revenue of $707.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($4.95) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $110,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $140,058.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,782 shares in the company, valued at $5,298,965.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $110,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 374,921 shares of company stock worth $29,383,184 over the last ninety days. 33.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 147.7% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,679 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 84.1% in the second quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 15.8% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,550 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 29.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 93,139 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after acquiring an additional 21,193 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

