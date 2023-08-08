Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Trading Up 4.9%

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.02 and last traded at $24.64. Approximately 108,557 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 396,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COLL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Up 2.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.02). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a positive return on equity of 87.81%. The firm had revenue of $144.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.11 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Collegium Pharmaceutical

In other news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 17,984 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $390,612.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,930.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 31,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $690,798.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,765,548.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 17,984 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $390,612.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,930.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,527 shares of company stock worth $1,766,246. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Collegium Pharmaceutical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.0% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 76,291 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 24.7% in the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 36,950 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 7,325 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 12.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 270,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after buying an additional 29,800 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,713 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 20.2% in the second quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,189 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,374,000 after buying an additional 73,202 shares in the last quarter.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical



Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

Further Reading

