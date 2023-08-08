Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Plans $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

Columbus McKinnon has raised its dividend by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Columbus McKinnon has a payout ratio of 8.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Columbus McKinnon to earn $3.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.3%.

Columbus McKinnon Trading Down 1.7 %

CMCO stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,842. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Columbus McKinnon has a 12 month low of $23.54 and a 12 month high of $42.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.60 and a 200 day moving average of $37.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $235.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.77 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 26.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMCO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Columbus McKinnon from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

Further Reading

