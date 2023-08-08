Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Holdings Cut by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,251 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 34,009 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.60% of Comfort Systems USA worth $31,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 7.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 202,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,608,000 after acquiring an additional 14,379 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,266,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 0.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 87,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,716,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 28.0% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total value of $479,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,644,552.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of FIX stock traded down $1.32 on Tuesday, hitting $179.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.28 and a fifty-two week high of $182.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.19.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 23.24%. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 11.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

