Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FIX. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on FIX

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE FIX opened at $181.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.19. Comfort Systems USA has a 1-year low of $95.28 and a 1-year high of $182.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.96.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total value of $479,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,787 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,552.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,216 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 1.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 0.3% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

(Get Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.