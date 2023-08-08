Comparing Heart Test Laboratories (HSCS) and Its Competitors

Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) is one of 48 public companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Heart Test Laboratories to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Heart Test Laboratories and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Heart Test Laboratories N/A -$6.35 million -1.09 Heart Test Laboratories Competitors $1.24 billion $98.82 million 46.86

Heart Test Laboratories’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Heart Test Laboratories. Heart Test Laboratories is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heart Test Laboratories N/A -644.85% -148.59% Heart Test Laboratories Competitors -208.15% -132.62% -24.94%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.2% of Heart Test Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of Heart Test Laboratories shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Heart Test Laboratories has a beta of 3.92, meaning that its stock price is 292% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heart Test Laboratories’ competitors have a beta of 0.96, meaning that their average stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Heart Test Laboratories and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heart Test Laboratories 0 0 2 0 3.00 Heart Test Laboratories Competitors 344 1116 2329 90 2.56

Heart Test Laboratories presently has a consensus target price of $3.15, suggesting a potential upside of 252.90%. As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 108.73%. Given Heart Test Laboratories’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Heart Test Laboratories is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Heart Test Laboratories competitors beat Heart Test Laboratories on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Heart Test Laboratories Company Profile

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc., a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional 12-lead resting ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

