ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CNOB. Raymond James upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

NASDAQ:CNOB traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.31. The stock had a trading volume of 165,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,683. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.11 and a 1-year high of $28.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.93 million, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.20.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Daniel E. Rifkin acquired 5,000 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $69,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 194,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,689,226.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNOB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 1,290.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,444,000 after purchasing an additional 25,967 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares during the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

