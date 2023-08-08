Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Constellium from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. 58.com restated an initiates rating on shares of Constellium in a research report on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Constellium from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Constellium from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Constellium from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.50.

CSTM stock opened at $18.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Constellium has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.62.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTM. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Constellium by 239.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,826,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,115 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Constellium by 2,823.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,129,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021,995 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Constellium in the first quarter worth approximately $45,696,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Constellium by 427.9% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,373,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Constellium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,057,000. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

