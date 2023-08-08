ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.43

ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.43 and traded as low as $1.02. ContraFect shares last traded at $1.07, with a volume of 30,342 shares trading hands.

CFRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ContraFect from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group raised ContraFect from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

ContraFect Stock Down 3.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.35.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($10.83) by $10.14. As a group, research analysts expect that ContraFect Co. will post -6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFRX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ContraFect by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after buying an additional 11,064 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ContraFect by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in ContraFect by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 32,563 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ContraFect by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 43,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ContraFect during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.37% of the company’s stock.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus.

