Contrasting Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) and NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS)

Kirkland's (NASDAQ:KIRK) and NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Kirkland’s and NaaS Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kirkland’s -9.94% -118.19% -11.64% NaaS Technology N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.6% of Kirkland’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.5% of NaaS Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of Kirkland’s shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of NaaS Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Kirkland’s has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NaaS Technology has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kirkland’s and NaaS Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kirkland’s 0 0 1 0 3.00 NaaS Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kirkland’s currently has a consensus price target of $4.88, suggesting a potential upside of 50.46%. Given Kirkland’s’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kirkland’s is more favorable than NaaS Technology.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kirkland’s and NaaS Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kirkland’s $498.83 million 0.08 -$44.69 million ($3.85) -0.83 NaaS Technology $13.46 million 98.83 -$817.34 million N/A N/A

Kirkland’s has higher revenue and earnings than NaaS Technology.

Summary

NaaS Technology beats Kirkland’s on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland's, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts. The company operates its stores under the Kirkland's, Kirkland's Home, Kirkland's Home Outlet, Kirkland's Outlet, and The Kirkland Collection names. It operates physical stores and an e-commerce website, www.kirklands.com. Kirkland's, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

About NaaS Technology

NaaS Technology Inc. provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. The company offers online EV charging solutions, including mobility connectivity services through Kuaidian; SaaS products, such as traffic support and management, marketing, payment, chargers' management, order management, load management, and membership management. It also provides offline EV charging solutions comprising site selection, hardware procurement, engineering, procurement, and construction, station maintenance, energy storage, and customer support services. In addition, the company offers electricity procurement services to charging stations, as well as other amenities and ancillary services, such as vending machines, massage chairs, and car wash tunnels. It serves charger manufacturers, EV OEMS, and end-users. The company is headquartered in Huzhou, China.

