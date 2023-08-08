Cooke & Bieler LP Buys 79,290 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,290 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 0.27% of M&T Bank worth $53,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in M&T Bank by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 59,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its stake in M&T Bank by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $187,333.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,163.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $187,333.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,163.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $205,542.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,576 shares of company stock valued at $7,766,094. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on MTB shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $138.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $153.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.91.

M&T Bank Trading Down 1.9 %

M&T Bank stock traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.91. 506,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,599,456. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.80. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $109.36 and a 12-month high of $193.42.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 26.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 30.81%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

