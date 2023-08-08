Cooke & Bieler LP Buys Shares of 965,320 Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 965,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $95,412,000. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 0.38% of Discover Financial Services as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $340,672,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 489.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,180 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,260 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $101,642,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 51.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,636,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,801,000 after buying an additional 554,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE:DFS traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.57. 1,032,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,279,697. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.21. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $87.64 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 29.65%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.50.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

