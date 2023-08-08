Cooke & Bieler LP Cuts Stake in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Cooke & Bieler LP reduced its position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,834,209 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 343,670 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $71,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PGTI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,859,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $206,646,000 after purchasing an additional 610,447 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,984,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,518,000 after purchasing an additional 58,695 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,473,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,421,000 after acquiring an additional 75,827 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,368,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,576,000 after acquiring an additional 10,839 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,008,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,425,000 after acquiring an additional 43,082 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $73,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,346,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,443,524.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $206,775. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGTI stock traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $27.25. 187,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,265. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.72. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $29.64.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. PGT Innovations’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

