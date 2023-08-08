Cooke & Bieler LP Has $224.40 Million Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,424,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,591,205 shares during the period. Fidelity National Financial accounts for 2.2% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 2.36% of Fidelity National Financial worth $224,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FNF has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

Fidelity National Financial stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.68. The stock had a trading volume of 507,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,575. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.34. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.84 and a 52 week high of $45.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.99.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

