Cooke & Bieler LP Has $33.29 Million Position in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,830,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,273 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $33,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Varex Imaging by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the first quarter worth $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 59.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 7.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 146.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,759 shares during the last quarter.

Varex Imaging Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:VREX traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,140. The company has a market cap of $898.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.78. Varex Imaging Co. has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $23.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.87 and its 200-day moving average is $20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Varex Imaging ( NASDAQ:VREX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $232.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Varex Imaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

VREX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Varex Imaging in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Varex Imaging from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Varex Imaging in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Varex Imaging Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.

