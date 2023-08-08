Cooke & Bieler LP Purchases 253,808 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,836,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,808 shares during the period. Hasbro accounts for 1.5% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $152,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,337,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,210,000 after acquiring an additional 23,978 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 232.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,634,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,763,000 after buying an additional 2,541,129 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,085,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,232,000 after buying an additional 286,248 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,735,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,603,000 after buying an additional 56,527 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,604,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,898,000 after buying an additional 438,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.82.

Hasbro Stock Up 0.1 %

HAS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.83. The company had a trading volume of 950,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,543. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.75 and a 52 week high of $84.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.02, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.41.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). Hasbro had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -151.35%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

