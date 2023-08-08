Cooke & Bieler LP Sells 50,585 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Cooke & Bieler LP trimmed its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,704,799 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,585 shares during the quarter. Woodward accounts for 1.6% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 2.85% of Woodward worth $165,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 265.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Woodward during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Woodward during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in Woodward by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Woodward by 46.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Woodward

In other news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 2,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total value of $224,050.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Woodward news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 2,045 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total transaction of $224,050.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 1,395 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total value of $155,124.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,216.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,440 shares of company stock valued at $856,394. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Woodward Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ WWD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,680. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.55. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.26 and a 12-month high of $133.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.45.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $800.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.49 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 7.34%. Woodward’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Woodward from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded Woodward from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Woodward from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Woodward from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.78.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

