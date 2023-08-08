Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,760,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 511,579 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $59,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 19,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corcept Therapeutics

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at $121,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:CORT opened at $30.23 on Tuesday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $31.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.90.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $117.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.60 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 22.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

About Corcept Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Featured Articles

