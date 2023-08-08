Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1228 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $8.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,132,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,837. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $10.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.12.

Get Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 20.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 177.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 9,474 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000.

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.