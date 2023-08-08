Court Place Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Court Place Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,074 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 122,242.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $878,644,000 after buying an additional 13,427,079 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $635,274,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $121,527,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1,592.4% during the fourth quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,307,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,210 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,765,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $734,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Insider Activity at General Electric

In other news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust purchased 35,160 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,361,270.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust bought 35,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $6,102,006.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,383,813.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 344,779 shares of company stock valued at $36,385,935 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $1.67 on Monday, reaching $114.73. 3,303,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,584,957. General Electric has a 12 month low of $48.06 and a 12 month high of $117.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.43. The company has a market cap of $124.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Argus increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.47.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GE

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.