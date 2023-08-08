Court Place Advisors LLC Has $1.33 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Court Place Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.9% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 531,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in Chevron by 6.3% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 17,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.0% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 43,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 0.4 %

CVX traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $159.90. 13,923,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,130,422. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.46 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.88.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.05.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

