Court Place Advisors LLC Has $252,000 Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Court Place Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 368,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,320,000 after acquiring an additional 18,825 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS traded up $1.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $90.20. 1,671,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,842,729. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $62.49 and a 1-year high of $91.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.52. The firm has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 0.95.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.62%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 42.90%.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on OTIS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. HSBC increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.43.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

