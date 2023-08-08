Court Place Advisors LLC Has $3.91 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Court Place Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,599 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for approximately 1.4% of Court Place Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 14.2% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 44.3% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 47,113 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 14,453 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 20.6% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 9,004 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 22.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 49,374 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,669,000 after buying an additional 8,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 8.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,017,497 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $75,610,000 after buying an additional 80,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.56.

Shares of CVS traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.91. The company had a trading volume of 5,602,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,104,684. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $66.34 and a twelve month high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.06 and its 200-day moving average is $75.60. The company has a market capitalization of $94.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.14%.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

