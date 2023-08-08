Court Place Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Court Place Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $346,000. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobart Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,476,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.15. 343,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,625. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.81 and a 200-day moving average of $101.41. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $91.24 and a 12 month high of $109.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.