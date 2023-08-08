Court Place Advisors LLC Sells 199 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Court Place Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,313,000 after acquiring an additional 42,469 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 19.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,234,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $365,144,000 after acquiring an additional 519,638 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 60.3% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 417,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,576,000 after purchasing an additional 179,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $116.62. 1,162,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,541,504. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $134.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.60.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.73.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

