Court Place Advisors LLC Sells 470 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Court Place Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Biogen accounts for 1.1% of Court Place Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $362,129,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Biogen by 726.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,244,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $344,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,576 shares during the period. Braidwell LP bought a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $69,934,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 1,731.6% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 264,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,194,000 after purchasing an additional 249,884 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Biogen by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,851,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $512,610,000 after purchasing an additional 247,691 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $271.23. 1,232,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,667. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.65 and a 12-month high of $319.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $285.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.80. The firm has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.14.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.25. Biogen had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.25 earnings per share. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $346.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $327.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.26.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

