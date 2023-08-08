Court Place Advisors LLC Sells 65 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Court Place Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after buying an additional 2,163,582 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,271,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,002,625,000 after buying an additional 223,509 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,475,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,528,314,000 after buying an additional 1,710,992 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,296,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,293,000 after buying an additional 354,513 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,850,765,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN traded up $3.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $315.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,526,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,039. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $327.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 39.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,653,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,958 shares in the company, valued at $6,916,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,774 shares of company stock worth $7,203,891. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ACN. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.20.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

