Court Place Advisors LLC Sells 800 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Court Place Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,337 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton during the first quarter valued at about $757,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 181.7% during the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 32,294 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 20,829 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 5.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 690,626 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $21,851,000 after acquiring an additional 38,577 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Halliburton during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 220.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In related news, CFO Eric Carre sold 66,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,330,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,501,665. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $140,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,142. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 66,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,330,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,501,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,266 shares of company stock valued at $7,133,323. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Halliburton from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.47.

Halliburton Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Halliburton stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,467,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,426,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.17. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $43.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.42 and a 200 day moving average of $34.30.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 10.98%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Further Reading

