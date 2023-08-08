Court Place Advisors LLC Sells 99 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Court Place Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Dover comprises about 0.9% of Court Place Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Dover in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dover by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE DOV traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $143.38. 660,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,128. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.83 and its 200-day moving average is $145.72. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $114.49 and a twelve month high of $160.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.34.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.16). Dover had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Dover from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Dover from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dover from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dover in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total value of $2,470,424.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,569 shares in the company, valued at $7,586,728.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

