CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

CRA International stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.26. 19,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,404. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28. CRA International has a 1 year low of $81.69 and a 1 year high of $128.10.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $152.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.59 million. CRA International had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 19.73%. Research analysts forecast that CRA International will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

In other news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total value of $486,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,959,506.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRAI. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in CRA International in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in CRA International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in CRA International by 29.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in CRA International during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in CRA International by 588.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

