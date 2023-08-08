Credit Suisse Group Boosts Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $174.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $172.00 to $174.00 in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the online travel company’s stock.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $116.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Melius started coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $121.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Expedia Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $128.44.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Expedia Group stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.91. 251,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,628,609. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.61. Expedia Group has a one year low of $82.39 and a one year high of $124.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $42,346.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,328.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,364 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,932 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $59,077,000 after acquiring an additional 17,680 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,052 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,751 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

Featured Stories

